Narada case arrests: Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar takes 'serious note' of protests outside Raj Bhavan, seeks police report

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday took "serious note" of the demonstrations in front of the Raj Bhavan on consecutive days, despite prohibitory orders in force in the area, and sought a report from the city police. The governor took to Twitter and shared video clips of both the events tagging the official handle of Kolkata Police, and asked them to send comprehensive reports regarding the incidents and the actions taken by 5 pm on Wednesday.

The governor's ire followed the agitation near the four gates of Raj Bhavan by Trinamool Congress activists on Monday after the CBI arrested three heavyweight TMC leaders, two of them state ministers, in connection with Narada case, and a demonstration by a social organisation in which a person was seen with a posse of half a dozen sheep near the North Gate the day after.

Dhankhar, who has been flagging the "worsening law and order issue" repeatedly in recent times, accused the demonstrators of showing threatening posture amounting to utter disregard for law and accused the police of not taking note of that.

Tagging the Twitter handle of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police, Dhankhar tweeted on Wednesday, "State of law and order ?@MamataOfficial? even at the main entry gate of Raj Bhawan worrisome with stance police ? @KolkataPolice? leaving all to be desired. "And all this when the area is subject to 144 CrPC prohibitory orders. Constrained to seek an update on it." In another tweet, he shared a video of a man posing outside Raj Bhavan with a flock of sheep on Tuesday.