'We're moving to court': TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee after arrest of party members in Narada scam, says Guv Jagdeep Dhankar is 'whimsical, bloodsucker'

Over the arrests of four Trinamool Congress leaders by the CBI today, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that the party is moving to the court. The leader said that the Supreme Court had made a judgment during COVID-19 times that police can't unnecessarily detain, arrest any person. "Despite that, CBI and police have arrested our party members," he said.

He also slammed the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar saying that the guv has vindictively done this without consultation of state govt. He also said that Mr Dhankar has become a bloodsucker. "He is now trying to secure a ticket before the 2024 elections from BJP, that is why he is doing whatever he pleases against TMC," he added.

The party leader also said that he should not stay here for even a minute and that he is roaming around here like a mad dog.