Narada Sting Case: West Bengal Cabinet Ministers, TMC MLA taken to Kolkata's Presidency jail after medical tests

For top political leaders in West Bengal were taken to South Kolkata's Presidency Correctional Centre in the early hours of Tuesday. Following a Calcutta High Court order that acquiesced to jail custody, TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee and former TMC minister Sovan Chatterjee were administered a medical test at Nizam Palace and then transported at around 1:30 am. All the leaders were examined inside the Presidency jail hospital.

Coming out of the Nizam Palace, West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim broke down, stating that the CBI and the BJP didn’t help him to curb the pandemic.

“I have faith in judicial system and I know I will come out clear. The state government had given me responsibility to curb the pandemic but the BJP didn’t help me in saving the lives of people in Kolkata,” wept Firhad.

TMC Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra sarcastically slammed the BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari and contended that the CBI had purposely detained the TMC leaders.

Sovan claimed that he has never been associated with any unscrupulous means and also that the CBI had forcibly entered his bedroom in the morning to arrested him.

Meanwhile, Baisakhi Banerjee, close aide of former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Sovan Chatterjee slammed the CBI and the police authorities for not letting them enter the Presidency Correctional Home.

“All the leaders are senior citizens. Sovan is a diabetic patient and since morning not a single leader was allowed to eat,” claimed Baisakhi adding that she was carrying medicines for Sovan.

On the other side, Priyadarshini Hakim, daughter of Firhad Hakim urged everyone to keep calm so that the BJP doesn’t impose President’s rule in West Bengal.

“If people become restless amidst pandemic, then the BJP will encash on it and will impose President’s rule in West Bengal. Moreover all should stay safe in the pandemic,” urged Priyadarshini adding that the CBI has purposely framed the TMC leaders.