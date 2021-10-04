e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:44 PM IST

Nagpur: Two sisters, both minor drown in lake near own house

The incident occurred on Sunday evening after Aradhya went to the edge of the lake while playing near her house and Akansha followed her
Nagpur: Two minor sisters drowned in the lake near their house in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Akansha Vicharkar Mandhre (5) and Aradhya Vicharkar Mandhre (2), were residents of Shikarpur village, 40 km from Nagpur, in Kuhi tehsil.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening after Aradhya went to the edge of the lake while playing near her house and Akansha followed her. Due to the wet soil, Aradhya slipped and fell into the lake, a police official said.

Akansha moved ahead to save her sister but she too lost her balance and fell into the water.

The parents of the sisters were away when the incident occurred, the official said. The bodies of the sisters were fished out on Monday morning with the help of local divers, he added.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:44 PM IST
