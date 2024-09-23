 Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: September 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery |

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Lottery at 7 PM will be announced today, September 23, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Super Gold Weekly Lottery September 23, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Jitiya Vrat 2024: Know More About Rituals To Follow
Jitiya Vrat 2024: Know More About Rituals To Follow
MobiKwik IPO: Gurugram-Based Firm Secures SEBI Nod To Raise ₹700 Crore Public Issue
MobiKwik IPO: Gurugram-Based Firm Secures SEBI Nod To Raise ₹700 Crore Public Issue
‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During Award Show
‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During Award Show
Coaching Centre Deaths: Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta, Coordinator Deshpal Singh Get Interim Bail By Delhi HC
Coaching Centre Deaths: Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta, Coordinator Deshpal Singh Get Interim Bail By Delhi HC

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 2,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 1,000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 50

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 21, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 23, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Coaching Centre Deaths: Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta, Coordinator Deshpal Singh Get...

Coaching Centre Deaths: Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta, Coordinator Deshpal Singh Get...

Rajasthan: Desert City Of Jaisalmer Sets World Record With Massive Plantation Drive

Rajasthan: Desert City Of Jaisalmer Sets World Record With Massive Plantation Drive

'Husband Will Remarry But Child Will Remain Motherless': Netizens Express Anger After Mangaluru...

'Husband Will Remarry But Child Will Remain Motherless': Netizens Express Anger After Mangaluru...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 23, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 23, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...