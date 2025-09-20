Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result |

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Stork Saturday Night Result will be declared today, September 20, 2025, at 8 PM. The lottery’s first prize is ₹1 crore, making it one of the most awaited draws. FPJ is providing live updates and full winner lists for all participants. If you have purchased a Nagaland lottery ticket, you can check the winning numbers and complete results here once the draw is announced.

You can view the results for the Dear Stork Saturday Weekly Lottery September 20, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check Nagaland State Lottery Results

Players can check the Nagaland State Lottery results on the official websites: www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com. These sites provide the latest winning numbers, full results, and prize details for all Nagaland State Lottery draws.

Lottery Is Legal in Only 13 States in India

In India, playing the lottery is legal in 13 states, including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among these, the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery are highly popular due to their high prize money, with the first prize often reaching ₹1 crore.

These lotteries are also affordable for all, with ticket prices starting as low as ₹6, giving participants a chance to win big. Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal lotteries are especially noted for combining low-cost tickets with huge prizes, making them accessible to a wide audience.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.