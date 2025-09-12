 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery results for today's draw, Dear Meghna Morning at 1 PM will be announced on Friday, September 12, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Meghna Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, September 12, 2025, here:

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

FPJ Shorts
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

How to claim the prize money

The winners of the lottery can claim the prize money by logging in on the official website and download the claim form. The winners should also be aware of the tax policy on the winning amount before claiming the prize money.

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 11, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: September 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 18 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals...

Kerala Lottery Result: September 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 18 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals...

RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami

RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami

Ahmedabad Court Issues Second Arrest Warrant Against BJP MLA Hardik Patel In 2018 Case

Ahmedabad Court Issues Second Arrest Warrant Against BJP MLA Hardik Patel In 2018 Case

'Not Bound To Listen To...': Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh Engage In Heated Exchange...

'Not Bound To Listen To...': Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh Engage In Heated Exchange...