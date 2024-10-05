 Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Stork Saturday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, October 5, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Stork Saturday Weekly Lottery October 5, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Salim Khan & Others Attend Reena Dutta's Late Father's Prayer Meet (VIDEOS)
Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Salim Khan & Others Attend Reena Dutta's Late Father's Prayer Meet (VIDEOS)
Mumbai: Consulate General Of Japan Koji Yagi Shares Video Message On Metro Line 3 Inauguration
Mumbai: Consulate General Of Japan Koji Yagi Shares Video Message On Metro Line 3 Inauguration
VIDEO Of Supreme Court Lawyer Being Slapped By Live-In Partner Goes Viral, Urges Netizens Not To Spread Footage
VIDEO Of Supreme Court Lawyer Being Slapped By Live-In Partner Goes Viral, Urges Netizens Not To Spread Footage
IND vs BAN T20Is: Blow For Team India As Shivam Dube Ruled Out Of Series With Back Injury, Tilak Varma Named Replacement
IND vs BAN T20Is: Blow For Team India As Shivam Dube Ruled Out Of Series With Back Injury, Tilak Varma Named Replacement

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 4, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

17-Year-Old IIT-JEE Aspirant Jumps To Death In Lucknow; Investigation Launched

17-Year-Old IIT-JEE Aspirant Jumps To Death In Lucknow; Investigation Launched

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Jammu And Kashmir Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress-NC Partnership Likely To Secure Victory With...

Jammu And Kashmir Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress-NC Partnership Likely To Secure Victory With...

Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Form Govt In The State With 55-62 Seats, Predict...

Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Form Govt In The State With 55-62 Seats, Predict...