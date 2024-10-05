 Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery |

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Lottery at 7 PM will be announced today, October 5, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Super Iron Weekly Lottery October 5, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
HIBOX App Scam: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By IFSO In Alleged ₹500 Crore Fraud
HIBOX App Scam: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By IFSO In Alleged ₹500 Crore Fraud
UGC NET June 2024 Results Set For Release; Key Exam Details, Marking Scheme Explained
UGC NET June 2024 Results Set For Release; Key Exam Details, Marking Scheme Explained
Director Sujoy Ghosh Reveals Vidya Balan Changed Clothes In Car On Kahaani Sets: 'I Gave Her ₹1 That Day...'
Director Sujoy Ghosh Reveals Vidya Balan Changed Clothes In Car On Kahaani Sets: 'I Gave Her ₹1 That Day...'
Bihar BPSC Agriculture Service Document Verification Begins Soon; Details Inside!
Bihar BPSC Agriculture Service Document Verification Begins Soon; Details Inside!

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 2,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 1,000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 50

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 4, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

17-Year-Old IIT-JEE Aspirant Jumps To Death In Lucknow; Investigation Launched

17-Year-Old IIT-JEE Aspirant Jumps To Death In Lucknow; Investigation Launched

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Jammu And Kashmir Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress-NC Partnership Likely To Secure Victory With...

Jammu And Kashmir Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress-NC Partnership Likely To Secure Victory With...

Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Form Govt In The State With 55-62 Seats, Predict...

Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Form Govt In The State With 55-62 Seats, Predict...