 Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: October 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Stork Saturday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, October 12, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Stork Saturday Weekly Lottery October 12, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
NTA SWAYAM 2024 July Semester Registration Now Open, Apply by October 31
NTA SWAYAM 2024 July Semester Registration Now Open, Apply by October 31
Pakistan: Zakir Naik Sparks Outrage Over 'Bazaari Aurat' Remarks Against Unmarried Women During Speech At Governor House In Karachi; Watch VIDEO
Pakistan: Zakir Naik Sparks Outrage Over 'Bazaari Aurat' Remarks Against Unmarried Women During Speech At Governor House In Karachi; Watch VIDEO
What Is New COVID-19 Variant XEC? Know Symptoms And Precautions
What Is New COVID-19 Variant XEC? Know Symptoms And Precautions
Cyber Crime: Mumbai Police Arrest 10 Persons For Duping People For ₹1.5 Crore In Online Investment Fraud
Cyber Crime: Mumbai Police Arrest 10 Persons For Duping People For ₹1.5 Crore In Online Investment Fraud

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 3, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Haryana's New Cabinet Swearing-In Ceremony Set For October 17 At Panchkula's Dussehra Ground; PM...

Haryana's New Cabinet Swearing-In Ceremony Set For October 17 At Panchkula's Dussehra Ground; PM...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 12, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 12, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Gujarat: PM Modi Condoles Death Of 6 People In Mehsana Wall Collapse, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia...

Gujarat: PM Modi Condoles Death Of 6 People In Mehsana Wall Collapse, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia...

Mass Resignation By Doctors Not Acceptable, Has To Be Done Individually: Bengal Govt

Mass Resignation By Doctors Not Acceptable, Has To Be Done Individually: Bengal Govt