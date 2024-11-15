 Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Seagull Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, November 15, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Seagull Friday Night Lottery November 15, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For CT 2025; Video
'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For CT 2025; Video
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh
BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh
Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty
Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 14, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty

Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Viral Delhi Metro Video: Woman Pushes Fellow Passenger Out Of Transport, Abuses Her During Fight

Viral Delhi Metro Video: Woman Pushes Fellow Passenger Out Of Transport, Abuses Her During Fight

Terrifying Video: Bikers Crushed To Death As Speeding Truck Hits From Behind On Highway In UP’s...

Terrifying Video: Bikers Crushed To Death As Speeding Truck Hits From Behind On Highway In UP’s...