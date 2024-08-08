 Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 8, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: August 8, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 8, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Sandpiper Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, August 8, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Sandpiper Thursday Evening Lottery August 8, 2024, here:

FPJ Shorts
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Drunk Man Sleeping On Railway Track Escapes Unhurt As Train Passes Over Him In Bijnor; Shocking...

UP: Drunk Man Sleeping On Railway Track Escapes Unhurt As Train Passes Over Him In Bijnor; Shocking...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 8, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 8, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Disturbing Video: Man Dies After Jumping From Maharaja Surajmal Stadium Metro Station In Delhi; No...

Disturbing Video: Man Dies After Jumping From Maharaja Surajmal Stadium Metro Station In Delhi; No...

'Iss Tarah Ki Golmol Baat Aap Nahi Kar Sakte': Amit Shah Hits Out At Akhilesh Yadav After He Raises...

'Iss Tarah Ki Golmol Baat Aap Nahi Kar Sakte': Amit Shah Hits Out At Akhilesh Yadav After He Raises...

Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment...

Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment...