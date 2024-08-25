 Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan Sambad Night Sunday Lucky Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan Sambad Night Sunday Lucky Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan Sambad Night Sunday Lucky Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result |

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Toucan Sunday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, August 25, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Toucan Sunday Weekly Lottery August 25, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deadly Obsession! 3 Students Killed After Drowning Into River Ganga While Taking Selfie At Varanasi...

Deadly Obsession! 3 Students Killed After Drowning Into River Ganga While Taking Selfie At Varanasi...

'Schemes Prepared Keeping Caste In Mind..': Union Minister Chirag Paswan Emphasises On Importance Of...

'Schemes Prepared Keeping Caste In Mind..': Union Minister Chirag Paswan Emphasises On Importance Of...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Undergoes Polygraph Test

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Undergoes Polygraph Test

Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Criticises SP & Congress Parties, Rules Out Future Alliances

Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Criticises SP & Congress Parties, Rules Out Future Alliances

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...