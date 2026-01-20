‘Jal Sahelis’ To Begin 500 Km Yamuna March From January 29 To Raise Awareness On River Conservation | photo

Jalaun: In a major grassroots initiative to save the Yamuna, the women-led water conservation group ‘Jal Sahelis’ will begin a more than 500-kilometre foot journey from January 29, marking what organisers describe as the world’s longest women’s march dedicated to the Yamuna river.

The month-long journey will start from Panchanad in the Jalaun–Etawah region of Bundelkhand and conclude in Delhi, covering key stretches of the Yamuna basin across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The march will pass through Jalaun, Etawah, Agra and Mathura before entering Haryana via Faridabad and Palwal and finally reaching the national capital.

The Jal Sahelis, a collective of women working on water conservation in Bundelkhand for nearly a decade, have earned recognition for reviving six dried-up rivers and restoring thousands of ponds across the region. Their efforts have previously been acknowledged at national and international levels, including by the Prime Minister and the President of India.

“This time, the group is focusing its collective strength on the Yamuna, with the aim of generating public awareness about the river’s deteriorating condition and mobilising communities for its protection, uninterrupted flow and cleanliness,” Antim Jha of Jal Saheli told this reporter on telephone.

Also Watch:

National president of the Jal Saheli organisation, Pushpa Devi, said the campaign is being carried out through the collective effort of thousands of women. She said the Yamuna holds deep religious, cultural and mythological significance in India, especially due to its close association with Lord Krishna, yet it continues to suffer from severe pollution and neglect.

“The responsibility of saving the Yamuna lies with the entire society. Through this journey, we want to connect people living along the river and make them active participants in its protection,” she said.

Organisers said the Jal Sahelis function as an independent cadre of women who do not take support from any government or non-government organisation, relying instead on voluntary labour, community participation and personal commitment. More than 3,000 women are currently associated with the movement for the Yamuna’s conservation.

During the march, thousands of women are expected to walk long stretches on foot, interact with riverside communities and carry out activities such as shramdaan, plantation drives and awareness meetings. The focus will be on encouraging local residents to protect water sources, prevent pollution and revive traditional practices linked to river conservation.

Founder of the Jal Saheli Foundation, Dr Sanjay Singh, under whose leadership the initiative is being carried out, described the march as a journey of environmental consciousness. He said the campaign aims to involve people from all sections of society and build a mass movement around the protection of the Yamuna.

The historic journey will be formally flagged off on January 29 in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, who will attend the inaugural programme as the chief guest.

Also Watch:

Organisers said the march will continue for nearly a month and will culminate in Delhi, where a concluding programme is planned to submit the collective voice of the participants and riverside communities to authorities and the public, reinforcing the message that the Yamuna belongs to everyone and saving it is a shared responsibility.