Mysuru MP Pratap Simha's 'stray dogs should be killed without compassion' remark sparks outrage

In a shocking statement, BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha, earlier this week said that the only way to end stray dogs' menace is to have them killed without any compassion.

While speaking to the media after meeting officials at the Mysuru City Corporation he said, “We are unable to take any action because of animal lovers. They realise the problem when stray dogs bite their kids. Feeding stray dogs will not bring any good and it is not as big a social service as they project it. We have to cull stray dogs to solve the problem,” reported The New Indian Express.

Simha's statement came after the recent horrific incidents in Telangana where stray dogs attacked kids at multiple locations.

The MP also indicated that situation in Mysuru is worrying in that respect.

He claimed to have directed civic authorities to take action against restaurants and food stalls if they dump food or meat waste on the roadside or vacant lands.

“Even the media takes up incidents of attacks on stray dogs. While tigers and elephants have one or two litter, dogs have nearly 10 puppies. They should be eliminated without any compassion,” he added.

He further stated that the media should stop reporting and remain silent on stray dogs menace in the city.

“If such stray dogs have to be avoided, the media should stop reporting the action initiated by us. You remain silent for a few days and allow us to take action,” he told reporters.

Criticising the MP's comments, People for Animals (PFA), a Non-governmental Organisation, in a post on social media, labeled it as a hate speech and said that it spreads violence against animals without any reason.