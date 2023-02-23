Hyderabad: After recent dog attacks in the city, civic authority launches operation to catch strays

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Thursday conducted an operation to catch stray dogs after recent cases of dog attacks in the city. | ANI

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Thursday conducted an operation to catch stray dogs after recent cases of dog attacks in the city.

The veterinary wings official of the GHMC were seen catching stay dogs from several localities.

The move comes after two recent separate incidents where a 4-year-old boy and 5-year-old were mauled by street dogs in Hyderabad. The five-year-old boy named Pradeep succumbed to the injures while the 4-year-old managed to survive.

The incident has reignited the debate over the menace of stray dogs, with many demanding strict action from authorities.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday approached the State Human Rights Commission seeking immediate directions on dog menace in the city.

The Congress leaders have demanded stringent action against Telangana government, the state's Minister for Municipal Administration, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner and GHMC Mayor alleging human rights violations. They have sought immediate directions to the state administration to take measures.

