Mysuru Hotel Where PM Modi Stayed During His 2023 Karnataka Visit Threatens Legal Action For Unpaid Bills Amounting ₹80 Lakh

A Mysuru hotel, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed during his visit to the city in April last year, has threatened legal action as bills amounting to over Rs 80 lakh have yet to be cleared by the State Forest Department.

According to a report by The Hindu, PM Modi stayed at the Radisson Blu Plaza hotel during his visit to Mysuru in April 2023. He was in the city to inaugurate the 50 years of Project Tiger event, organized by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF).

100% Central assistance

As per the report, the State Forest Department was instructed to conduct the event from April 9 to 11. The budget for the event was initially set at Rs 3 crore, with the State Forest Department assured of 100% Central assistance.

However, due to the event being organised at short notice, the actual cost doubled the initial estimate.

Following the conclusion of the event, the Centre released Rs 3 crore, but the remaining balance of Rs 3.3 crore is yet to be released.

Despite multiple reminders from the State Forest Department to the MoEF regarding the pending dues, the funds have yet to be released.

According to reports, the original estimated cost of the event was Rs 3 crore. However, based on instructions from NTCA officials and the requirements of the Prime Minister’s program, additional activities were incorporated. Consequently, the event management company handling the program revised their quotation, which was then circulated to all officials during a videoconference.

Center directs State to clear the dues

In October of last year, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) of Karnataka wrote to the Deputy Inspector-General of NTCA, reminding him of outstanding dues. NTCA responded, stating that expenses incurred during the Prime Minister's entourage's stay at Radisson Blu Plaza in Mysuru should be reimbursed by the State government.

Another letter was sent from the State Forest Department in March of this year, reminding NTCA of the outstanding dues, including the non-clearance of hotel bills amounting to Rs 80.6 lakh for the Prime Minister’s stay at Radisson Blu Plaza. However, there has been no response to date.

Hotel threatens legal action

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Finance at Radisson Blu Plaza wrote to the Deputy Conservator of Forests Basavaraju on May 21, reminding him of the unpaid bills “even 12 months after the utilisation of our hotel services”.

It further stated that a delayed payment interest of 18% per annum would be applicable to the outstanding dues, with an additional sum of Rs 12.09 lakh for the delayed payment, to be included when payment is made.

The hotel management has threatened legal action if the dues are not settled by June 1, 2024.