Mystery disease in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru: Central team of medical experts to visit on Tuesday; 340 persons affected

A mystery disease has affected 340 persons in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town till now, West Godavari District Collector Revu Muthyala Raju said on Monday. However, Raju added that there are no signs of contagiousness. "So far, the illness has not spread from one person to another," he said in a note.

Currently, 157 patients are receiving treatment while 168 others have been discharged. One person has succumbed to the mysterious disease. Of all the affected persons, 307 hail from Eluru town, 30 from Eluru's rural areas and three from Denduluru, IANS reported.

Meanwhile, the Centre's three-member team will visit Eluru on Tuesday. "The Centre is rushing a 3-member team of medical experts to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh after Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today spoke to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan after many children were hospitalised with an undiagnosed illness in the past few days," VP's Secretariat told ANI.

The three-member team of medical experts include Dr. Jamshed Nayar, Associate Professor (Emergency Medicine) from AIIMS, Dr Avinash Deoshtawar, Virologist, NIV PUNE and Dr Sanket Kulkarni, Dy. Director, PH Expert from NCDC, Delhi.

Besides, a report shared by the District Collector has highlighted that the affected persons complained of 3 to 5 minutes of epileptic fits without repetition, forgetfulness, anxiety, vomiting, headache, and back pain.

The cause of the illness has not been established yet.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Eluru government hospital on Monday and met the patients who contracted the mysterious illness.

Reddy met almost all the patients admitted in the hospital and their caregivers. He sat by their bedside and asked them about their health. He also asked them about the treatment they were receiving.

Many patients narrated the symptoms they went through when they fell sick with the mysterious illness that started striking some pockets of West Godavari district's headquarters on Saturday.

(With IANS inputs)