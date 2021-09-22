Mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri: Baghambari peeth successor Mahant Balbir Giri gives contradictory statement

Lucknow: Controversies refuse to end in the case of mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri of Baghabari Peeth at Prayagraj. The postmortum of Mahant Narendra Giri was carried out at Prayagraj on Wedneday and as per it, hanging was the reason behind death.

While Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Ji Maharaj refused to accept the theory of suicide, Balbir Giri, the successor of Mahant Narendra Giri, gave contradictory statements. Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday said the suicide theory is bogus and fictitious that holds no ground. He said that Mahant Narendra Giri could never have committed suicide and it is a killing. BJP MP demanded CBI enquiry into this high profile case and said that truth should be brought before public. He said that the suicide note recovered by the police is fake. According to him, Mahant Giri was a strong person and he could never have taken such an extreme step.

On the other hand Mahant Balbir Giri, whom the deceased Mahant Narendra Giri had declared successor of the Baghambari Peeth, gave contradictory statement on Wednesday. Balbir Giri had earlier accepted that the handwriting in the suicide note was that of late Narendra Giri. However on Wednessday, he refused to acknowledge the handwriting of the suicide note.

Meanwhile, UP Police has nabbed few more people in connection with the mysterious death of the seer. The police has called upon a politician for interrogation in the matter. According to officials, Sandeep Tiwari, one of the accused in the case had called this politician on the day Mahant Narendra Giri committed suicide. Both had talked for over an hour. The local police has traced six mobile numbers from whom calls were made to prime suspect in the case Anand Giri while he was in Hardwar. Anand Giri and two of his associates Adaya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari have already been taken into police custody.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 08:09 PM IST