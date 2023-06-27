'My Dog Wasn't Stolen': Meerut Police Commissioner Dismisses Reports Of Cops Searching Her Missing Husky For 20 Hours |

UP: Meerut Police Commissioner Selvakumari Jayaranjan took to her Twitter account on Tuesday morning to quash off news reports that claimed that she had ordered police officials to conduct an extensive search operation for more than 20 hours after her pet dog, a Siberian Husky was lost a day ago.

Dog Wasn't Stolen, Informs Commissioner jayaranjan

Taking to her Twitter, Jayaranjan informed the public that her dog wasn't stolen or lost for a long time. He just slipped out of the open gate and was found by a family staying nearby who dropped the pet back to her house. All of this happened in less than a day.

Didn't Sought Any Help From Police: Jayaranjan

Importantly, she also informed that she didn't sought any form of police help nor ordered any official to conduct searches to help her find her dog. She then thanked the family that helped her bring back her pet to safety and also praised the kindness of the people of Meerut.

Media Reports Claimed Extensive Search Operation

A day ago, several media reports claimed that the Police Commissioner Jayaranjan had ordered the Meerut police to conduct a search operation after her pet Siberian Husky was not found in her house premises. As a result, the police conducted an operation for more than 20 hours, searching around 500 houses in the area. Many termed it as a misuse of power for personal use.