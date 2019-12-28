'Muslims not majboor but living in mauj': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says CAA will never be withdrawn

Naqvi said the Act has nothing to do with the Indian citizens. "It was said in the parliament and outside as well that the Act is not for the citizens of India. Under the Citizenship Act, 1955, anyone can take citizenship in India. The current amendment is separate. More than 500 Muslims have taken citizenship in the last 5-6 years. If Muslims today want citizenship they can still get it. There is a process," the BJP leader added.

He asserted that the Muslims in India are not "majboor" (helpless) but are living in "mauj" (comfort).

Asked about the government's plan to bring National Register for Citizens (NRC), he said that no decision has been taken so far on it.

"Our party's stand on NRC is clear that citizens should have a register but no decision on it has been taken so far. NRC process has not yet started and no decision has been taken to take it forward yet," Naqvi said.

The Union Minister added that the NRC list in Assam cannot be linked to the whole country.