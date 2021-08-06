Muslims marrying outside religion is anti-Islamic, says All India Muslim Personal Law Board

Lucknow: Muslims marrying in other religions is not only unfortunate but against Islam, said All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). The apex religious body of Muslims in the country has issued a statement as well as guidelines to stop inter-faith marriages. It has appealed clerics, parents and intellectuals of the community to help in curbing such practices.

The working general secretary of the board Maulana Khalid Saifullah has said that as per Islam a Muslim cannot marry anyone outside the religion. Citing Sharia (Islamic law) he said that if a Muslim marries anyone outside then such a marriage would be illegal. He said that however such cases are coming to our knowledge in large numbers which is unfortunate.

The AIMPLB has issued seven guidelines for Muslims regarding such marriage. In the guidelines, the board has asked clerics to address gatherings of community and apprise them about the true meaning of Sharia. It says that Muslim women should be informed about the drawbacks of inter-faith marriages. In the guidelines, it has been stated that clerics should address those coming to mosque for Friday's prayers where they should ask people to keep vigil on youths specially girls. The board has also asked Muslims to ensure that their wards get religious education. It says that mobile phones of youths both boys and girls should be under watch of parents. Girls should be sent to schools meant for them only. They should be counselled properly to marry in their community only.

The board in its guidelines has asked parents and clerics to keep a tab on the office of the marriage registrar from where they could get prior information about such marriages.

The guidelines also advocates about timely marriage of youths. In the last, it has appealed people to avoid spending much on marriages and make it a simple affair.