Muslim Group Visits Ram Temple To Pay Obeisance To Lord Ram Lalla Idol, Video Goes Viral

Ayodhya, January 31: A group of Muslims recently visited Ram temple in Ayodhya and paid obeisance to Lord Ram Lalla idol. A video of the Muslim group paying obeisance to Lord Ram Lalla idol in Ram temple is going viral on social media. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the Pran Pratishtha ceremony ceremony on January 22.

Incidentally, the video of Muslims visiting Ram temple surfaced a day after the Madras High Court held that non-Hindus should not be allowed to visit Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu. On a petition of a toy shop owner at the foothills of Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Dindigul district, Justice S Srimathy directed the Tamil Nadu government not to allow non-Hindu inside Hindu temples beyond the kodimaram or the flagpole area.

"People belonging to other religions have the right to profess and practice their religion. But the customs and practice of their respective religion cannot be interfered with and any interference ought to be curtailed. The temple is not a picnic spot or tourist spot," Justice Srimathy remarked.

Ordering installation of boards showing restriction on non-Hindu entry at temples, she said if any non-Hindu wants to visit any temple, then the authorities shall obtain an undertaking from the said non-Hindu that he has faith in the deity and he would follow the customs and practices of the Hindu religion and also abide by the temple customs.

While the High Court made it clear that its order only restricted to the Palani temples, it stated these restrictions would ensure communal harmony among different religions and ensure peace in the society.