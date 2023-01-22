e-Paper Get App
Murder case registered against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in 2001 gang war case

A murder case has been registered against Mukhtar Ansari at the PS Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur, UP.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari |
Ganster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been charged with murder under under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2001 'Usri Chatti' gang war case.

The murder case has been registered at the PS Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur, UP.

Just four days back the Allahabad High Court had dismissed the March 15 order of the Ghazipur MP/MLA Court, which allowed Ansari to be kept in a superior-class jail in Banda.

The order was given by Justice DK Singh while accepting the petition filed by the UP government.

