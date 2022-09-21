Former BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 2 years in jail for threatening jailor

Mukhtar Ansari |

Former BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari was on Wednesday sentenced to two years in prison for threatening a jailer, according to India Today.

For the unversed, in 2003, Lucknow district prison jailer SK Awasthi lodged an FIR with Alambagh police alleging that he was threatened for ordering a search of the people who came to meet Ansari in prison.

He has been convicted by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court for threatening the jailer and pointing a pistol at him.

Presently, Ansari is lodged in Banda jail and was brought to Banda from a Punjab jail on 7 April 7 after an SC order.

Notably, Ansari is facing trial in several cases. He was lodged in Rupnagar prison in January 2019 in connection with an extortion case and is facing 52 cases in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage.