Mumbai: Woman Brutally Kills Cobra, Burns Snake's Body In Vasai; Booked By Forest Department

Mumbai, January 10: The forest department has booked a woman for allegedly killing a cobra which had entered inside her housing society recently. The accused woman, identified as Rubina D'mello, is a resident of Taurus CHS, Evershine City, in Vasai. The action was taken after PETA India lodged a complaint and submitted a video in which Rubina was purportedly seen killing the cobra snake.

According to Madhumitha S, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Dahanu division), the forest department has registered a preliminary offence report (POR) against Rubina under sections 9, 39 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Notably, cobra is a highly protected species under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Rubina Burns Dead Snake's Body

PETA India, which brought the matter to attention of the forest department, alleged that Rubina had not only killed the cobra, but also burned its body, thus destroying evidence of her act.

"The video evidence procured by PETA India showed that the accused woman, D'mello, was not at all fearful and showed no compassion for the snake, as she coldly beat its hood with a lathi (stick) even as another security guard stood next to her," Sunayana Basu, the cruelty response coordinator of PETA India, was quoted as saying.

Don't Kill Cobra Snake

The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, recognizes the ecological significance of cobras, not just as apex predators but also as natural pest controllers, maintaining a healthy balance in their ecosystems. So, if you ever encounter a cobra, remember, it's not just a slithering creature, but an animal protected by law.