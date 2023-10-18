Mumbai: Two Dreaded Gangsters Wanted In Punjab, Arrested From Kurla Hotel After Joint Operation

Representative Image

Chandigarh: Two wanted gangsters were nabbed in a joint operation conducted by the teams of Punjab police and the Mumbai crime branch from a hotel in the city on Wednesday.

The gangsters, namely, Pancham Noor Singh, 32, and Himanshu Mata, 30, had been absconding in a case involving an attempt to murder and kidnapping, registered in Jalandhar city of Punjab on October 13, last.

The said case was registered against 10 persons including Mukesh Sethi, Pancham and Himanshu under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 365 (kidnapping) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy), IPC.

According to police, Sethi, an aide of Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Sheetal Angural, was arrested in the said case and after his arrest it was learnt that there was a conflict between the two groups.

According to reports, the Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal told newspersons that a police team acted following a tip-off about the two accused and a joint operation was planned with the Mumbai crime branch leading to their arrest from Vinoba Bhave Nagar area of Kurla, Mumbai.

The Jalandhar police said that the accused duo, both residents of Jalandhar, faced charges in as many as 15 cases, including attempt to murder, kidnapping, firing, creating terror and Arms Act, would be brought to Punjab for further investigation.

