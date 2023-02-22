Mumbai: Tata Hospital, NZ varsity join hands in fight against cancer

Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, New Zealand, and Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), Mumbai, the largest and the most renowned cancer care hospital and research centre in India, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to engage in long-term cooperation in cancer care. Initial projects envisaged for the partnership include a digital platform for clinical trials to track study-related activities for patients, investigators and regulators; a digital platform to make outpatient clinics more efficient; and a digital method to enhance prescription medicine safety, such as including connecting systems to ensure potential serious drug interactions are identified and flagged for the treating physician.

Dr Rajendra Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, said TMH is thrilled to announce the partnership with the University of Auckland, to advance cancer care through technology.

“We hope that this collaboration will help us harness the power of technology to improve patients’ lives. By combining our expertise in cancer care with the University of Auckland’s technological expertise, we are confident that we can make a real difference in the lives of patients with cancer and their families”

Professor Frank Bloomfield,Vice-Chancellor, Universty of Auckland said “The two countries have a long history of cooperation in healthcare and this partnership builds on an already strong relationship; the University of Auckland is strongly committed to finding solutions to some global health issues in partnership with such a leading institution.”

Dr Vanita Noronha, professor in medical oncologist said, “The MOU between TMH and the University of Auckland represents an exciting opportunity for collaboration and knowledge sharing. By joining forces, our institutions can combine collective unique expertise and resources to advance research through the use of technology, improve outcomes, and ultimately make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer.

“The partnership has the potential to yield significant benefits to both - patients and healthcare professionals,” she said.

