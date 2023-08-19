Mumbai News: Industry Chamber Head Vinod Gheravada Held For Objectionable FB Post On RSS | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The president of the Upleta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vinod Gheravada, has been arrested for uploading a video on social media that is critical of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Upleta is a taluka headquarter in Rajkot district of Saurashtra region in Gujarat. Gheravada was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Kaushal Parmar, a taluka level office-bearer of the Sangh.

Gheravada's FB post

The First Information Report (FIR) states that Gheravada put up a post on Facebook in Hindi that said, “Jo nidar the who jang mein gaye, jo kayar the who sangh mein gaye (The fearless went into battle, the cowards went to the sangh).”

Gheravada is also alleged to have uploaded material which, according to the FIR, could be termed as “vulgar and damaging to the reputation of RSS founder Dr Keshav Hedgewar and hurting the sentiments of those who worship him and the saffron flag”.

Booked under sections

He has been booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act.

The complaint also states that the claims in the short video clip are false and intended to create “unrest, fear and confusion”.

Read Also MP: Angry Muslims Gherao Ratlam Police Chowki Over Objectionable FB Post Against Islam

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)