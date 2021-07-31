New Delhi: Gangster Chhota Rajan returns to Tihar jail after being discharged from AIIMS

Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted to AIIMS on Tuesday due to stomach ache, was discharged from the hospital and taken back to Tihar jail, officials said on Saturday.

Rajan, 61, underwent treatment and was discharged from the hospital on Friday evening, they said.

Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said Chotta Rajan has been discharged from AIIMS and is now back in jail.

In April also, Rajan was admitted to the hospital after he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was brought back to the jail after his recovery.

Rajan has been lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest upon his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

All the criminal cases pending against him in Mumbai were transferred to the CBI and a special court was constituted to try them. Chhota Rajan is facing as many as 70 criminal cases pertaining to extortion and murder in Mumbai.

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed Chhota Rajan's bail plea in the Bombay High Court and said the gangster had no respect for the country's laws.

Special Public Prosecutor Pardeep Gharat told a single bench presided over by Justice Anuja Prabhudesai that Rajan had multiple cases pending against him and was convicted and sentenced in a host of other cases.

Gharat urged the high court not to grant bail to Rajan, saying the gangster was a "Z plus security threat".

He said Rajan had fled India and travelled to several other countries on fake names and passports before he was finally arrested and extradited to India in November 2015.

