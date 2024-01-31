 Mumbai Crime: Man Booked For Misusing Stolen Mobile Phone; Accused Of Defaming 24-Yr-Old Woman By Sharing Her Pictures
Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for sharing a 24-year-old woman's photographs with her parents and friends without her permission in an alleged attempt to defame her, an official said. The woman approached the N M Joshi Marg police station here on Tuesday evening with a complaint in this connection, he said. According to the woman, who stays in Lower Parel area, she misplaced two of her mobile phones on January 17 when she was on the way to her office for work.

Family members received messages from accused

On Monday evening, her father received a message from an unidentified mobile number wherein the sender claimed he was the woman's boyfriend. The message also claimed the woman had wronged him and he wanted to do the same, the official said, adding the person also sent to the woman's father some photographs of her with two male friends in a bid to defame her.

After sometime, the woman's mother and two male friends also received a similar message on WhatsApp and the photographs, he said. Her father went to the N M Joshi police station to file a complaint against the unidentified sender. The woman also filed a police complaint on Tuesday in which she claimed the person got an unauthorised access to her two mobile phones and did the act to defame her, the official said.

Case registered, probe underway

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property) and 500 (defamation) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said, adding a probe was on into the case. PTI DC GK

