Mumbai: Cases of pneumonia and breathlessness increase among city kids due to early winter

Mumbai: The number of cases of pneumonia and breathlessness in city kids has shot up due to fluctuating temperatures and high levels of humidity in the climate since the last two weeks, and, it is taking more time to get fully recovered as the doctors have confirmed that the duration of flu with colds, coughs, fever, runny nose, diarrhoea, and weakness has extended in some kids to up to 10 days.

The hospitals have also recorded an increase in occasional admissions to paediatric wards with complaints of respiratory infection and shortness of breath.

BMC hospitals in the last two weeks have noticed at least a 50 per cent rise in cases of pneumonia and similar cases due to the sudden change in weather.

General Physician, Bombay Hospital Dr Gautam Bhansali said, "Patients have started coming to the OPD with complaints of breathlessness, coughing, sneezing, tightness in the chest, allergy and asthma complications. More than 30-40 patients come in daily for respiratory ailments."

"Children, elderly people, and those with underlying immune-compromised problems such as diabetes and asthma are the most susceptible to infection. Bacterial pneumonia is quite prevalent among young children, especially when such sudden seasonal changes are observed. It is important to treat the child on time before his condition gets aggravated," said a senior paediatrician.

Dr Surbhi Rathi, paediatrician, BYL Nair hospital, said, "Every year we witness a spurt in such cases, especially in children, but it's not worrisome as the fever stays for two to three days but the cold and cough persist for a longer period. The main reason for this surge is weather change and early winters, when children or kids get affected. "

A senior paediatrician from the private-run hospital said they are collectively treating up to 120 children in OPD daily. "We are seeing the full gamut of respiratory diseases in kids this season," she said. According to her, the rise is a result of children escaping the usual viral infections for two monsoon cycles.

"Despite vaccinations, kids go through at least two cycles of exposure to viral diseases in early childhood, contributing to immunity build-up. But the pandemic halted it the past two years," she said. While most symptoms are self-limiting, viral-induced wheezing or throat ulcers caused by HFMD can be debilitating.

General physicians said the immediate effects are cough, throat infections, and pneumonia in the long term, and the results could be disastrous as one could also develop severe lung cancer.

