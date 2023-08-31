Mukul Jain Superannuates After Serving Indian Railways For 34 Years

Mukul Jain |

Mukul Jain, IRTS ( Indian Railway Traffic Service) officer of 1988 batch and presently Principal Chief Operations Manager(PCOM), Central Railway superannuates on 31st August 2023 after serving Indian Railways for 34 years. Jain had taken over as PCOM on 1st January 2021. Mukul Jain is an efficient officer who has had an illustrious career with remarkable achievements to his credit. A Commerce Graduate with honours from Shriram College of Commerce, Delhi and Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management from IRMA Anand, Shri Jain started his career as ACM (Cog.)/BB and has worked primarily in Operations over Jabalpur, Bhusawal & Mumbai Divisions and later at SER, WCR and Central Railway Headquarters.

In course of his career journey with Indian Railways, He has been Principal Chief Operations Manager, West Central Railway, Chief Transportation & Planning Manager, Central Railway & South Eastern Railway, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Mumbai, Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer / Traffic and Secretary to General Manager, Central Railway.

He also held the charge of Chief Passenger & Transportation Manager, South Eastern Railway, during the highly sensitive peak period of Naxalism with restricted night working of Mail/Express trains and constant security advisories.

He had a very successful tenure as DRM Mumbai Central, Western Railway a highly suburban intensive Division second only to Mumbai Division of CR. He was also on deputation with CONCOR for 4 years as Group General Manager in the Western Region.

As GGM/CONCOR he introduced the concept of handling export traffic in Railway wagon at ICDs which later became a trend setter for other ICDs to emulate. He was also instrumental in introducing the concept of Dynamic pricing in Railways

His career highlights include achievement of a Year Over Year growth of 22.8% during 2021-22 in Freight loading despite Covid constraints and restoration to normalcy of all Suburban and Long distance trains. During 2022-23, the very ambitious freight loading target of 79.93 MT was surpassed with achievement of 81 Million Tonnes Freight Loading. Major works for doubling / 3rd line were executed and almost 100% electrification achieved including most Sidings and Good Sheds. New traffic of Iron ore was captured, 9 sidings/Private Freight Terminals commissioned against normal 2-3 each year and 15 goods shed improvement works carried out against a target of 12.

Jain took special initiative in introducing 36 additional suburban AC locals in Mumbai Division, He was also instrumental in planning various Major Blocks for construction of Important Infra Projects over Central Railway, namely Thane – Diva 5th & 6th line of 11 Kms, CSMT Platform extension work of PF no. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 under progress, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus construction of new Platform work under progress, Panvel Yard Remodelling for alignment of Dedicated Freight Corridor from JNPT to Dadri, Pune – Miraj 3rd line planned traffic blocks for construction work, Bhusawal – Manmad 3rd line construction work, planned various traffic blocks, Bhusawal – Jalgaon 4th line commissioning -traffic blocks for construction work, Daund – Manmad – 3rd line commissioning – traffic blocks planned.

This year CR has registered the highest growth amongst all Zonal Railways under his able administration. Mukul Jain has also attended various foreign trainings in UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

