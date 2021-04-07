Mukhtar Ansari kept in isolation barrack in Uttar Pradesh's Banda Jail

Lucknow: After enjoying the sojourn and alleged hospitality of the Congress government in Punjab at Ropar Jail, the mafia don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari finally reached back to Banda Jail on Wednesday morning.

He has been kept in isolation at barrack no 15 under the eyes of the CCTV cameras 24X7. The UP Police convoy covered almost 1800 km in 14 hours to reach Banda Jail after taking custody of the BSP MLA from Ropar Jail in Punjab at 2.10 pm on Tuesday.

A team of doctors conducted a medical examination and coronavirus test of the mafia don before he was lodged at barrack no 15, his new address. The Banda Jail administration removed all old staff posted in the jail to ensure that the history-sheeter lived like an ordinary under-trial rather than to enjoy any facility extended by his contacts within the jail.

The State Prison Minister Jai Prakash Jacky has already directed the jail administration to ensure that Mukhtar Ansari lives in Banda Jail like any other undertrial and no extra facility is extended to him.

The mafia don is facing over 52 cases, including 18 murders. The state government has already directed the Home department and to speed up the trial to prosecute him on priority and ensure that justice prevailed to the families of victims of his criminal activities.

The State government has also directed the DGP to provide protection to all witnesses against Mukhtar Ansari so that the goons of the mafia do not terrorise them or make any attempt to eliminate them.

Soon after his arrival, the MP-MLA Court Prayagraj will hear a case against him on April 12. The Mohali Court will also have a hearing of an extortion case in Punjab against him on the same day through the video-conferencing.

Wife of the mafia don Afsa Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari fear that a conspiracy was being hatched to eliminate Mukhtar Ansari in Banda jail. His wife has approached the Supreme Court and the President for direction on the safety of her husband. She alleged that earlier an attempt was made to poison her husband in Banda jail.