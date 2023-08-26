 Mud And Rock Slide At Meghalaya's Sonapur Tunnel, Hundreds Of Vehicles Left Stranded; Watch Visuals
Visuals showed mud and rocks cascade at the Sonapur Tunnel located on National Highway NH-06 in the East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

A new landslide occurrence has been reported near the Sonapur tunnel vicinity in Meghalaya.

Hundreds of vehicles have become stranded as a result of the landslide incident that took place at the Sonapur tunnel area in Meghalaya.

Visuals showed mud and rocks cascade at the Sonapur Tunnel located on National Highway NH-06 in the East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya. This road serves as a vital link connecting Assam's Barak Valley.

The landslide occurrence at the Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya was initiated by continuous rainfall over the preceding days.

Significantly, this marks the third instance during this monsoon season when a landslide has impacted the Sonapur tunnel area in Meghalaya.

In June of the current year, the Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya encountered landslides on two separate occasions.

