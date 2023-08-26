Mud And Rock Slide At Meghalaya's Sonapur Tunnel, Hundreds Of Vehicles Left Stranded; Watch Visuals

A new landslide occurrence has been reported near the Sonapur tunnel vicinity in Meghalaya.

Hundreds of vehicles have become stranded as a result of the landslide incident that took place at the Sonapur tunnel area in Meghalaya.

Visuals showed mud and rocks cascade at the Sonapur Tunnel located on National Highway NH-06 in the East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya. This road serves as a vital link connecting Assam's Barak Valley.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The landslide occurrence at the Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya was initiated by continuous rainfall over the preceding days.

Significantly, this marks the third instance during this monsoon season when a landslide has impacted the Sonapur tunnel area in Meghalaya.

In June of the current year, the Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya encountered landslides on two separate occasions.