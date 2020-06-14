MSP NOT TO BE REDUCED: GADKARI

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and MSME Nitin Gadkari on Saturday vehemently denied the reports in a section of media quoting him that the minimum support price (MSP) of foodgrains is likely to be reduced.

Dubbing such reports not only as false but also malicious, he said, in a statement, that he always stood and advocated looking for various ways and means to increase farmers' income, including through alternative usage of their crops like paddy/rice, wheat and sugarcane. The minister went on to assert that he himself was present when increase in the MSP was announced and hence there was no question of him standing for MSP reduction.

Providing better income to farmers was always the priority of the Government of India and it is in the same spirit that MSP has been raised, he said. He further emphasised the need for exploring changes in crop pattern to provide better prices to farmers, for example growing edible oil seeds holds bright prospects since India spends about Rs 90,000 crore on its import.

Similarly, production of ethanol from rice/paddy/wheat/ corns will also not only give farmers better returns but also help save on import bill. Besides, these Biofuels are also more environment friendly, Gadkari added.