 MP: Man Recreates Scene From Bollywood Movie 3 Idiots As He Enters Satna Hospital Carrying Unconscious Grandfather On Bike (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMP: Man Recreates Scene From Bollywood Movie 3 Idiots As He Enters Satna Hospital Carrying Unconscious Grandfather On Bike (Watch)

MP: Man Recreates Scene From Bollywood Movie 3 Idiots As He Enters Satna Hospital Carrying Unconscious Grandfather On Bike (Watch)

Reports say that when the doctor found out what happened, he scolded the man for what he did in the emergency room.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
X

A dramatic scene reminding people of the popular Bollywood movie ‘3 Idiots’ unfolded at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna when a man rode his motorbike straight into the emergency ward with his grandfather riding pillion. As per reports, on Saturday night Neeraj Gupta’s grandfather fell ill and he quickly made the urgent trip to the hospital.

The purported video of the incident has surfaced on X (Formerly known as Twitter). In the footage, the motorcyclist can be seen halting abruptly in the middle of the emergency ward, closely followed by a security guard who recorded the entire episode. With the elderly man appearing unconscious, hospital staff rushed to assist him off the bike.

Watch the video here:

After briefly pausing, the motorcyclist then exits the scene, catching the attention of other patients. However, he quickly returns to the hospital to check on his grandfather.

Read Also
MP: "Congress Party Doesn't Welcome Supporters Of Ram," Says BJP Leader Jaybhan Singh Pawaiya
article-image

Reports say that when the doctor found out what happened, he scolded the man for what he did in the emergency room.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Man Recreates Scene From Bollywood Movie 3 Idiots As He Enters Satna Hospital Carrying...

MP: Man Recreates Scene From Bollywood Movie 3 Idiots As He Enters Satna Hospital Carrying...

Mira-Bhayandar: Sand Mafias Booked For Stealing Impounded Truck

Mira-Bhayandar: Sand Mafias Booked For Stealing Impounded Truck

Nagaland State Lottery Result 11-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sea...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 11-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sea...

Delhi: Massive Fire Erupts In Alipur Warehouse; Emergency Response Underway (VIDEO)

Delhi: Massive Fire Erupts In Alipur Warehouse; Emergency Response Underway (VIDEO)

Viral VIDEO: Woman Hugs & Performs Vulgar Dance Moves With PM Narendra Modi's Cutout At Selfie Point...

Viral VIDEO: Woman Hugs & Performs Vulgar Dance Moves With PM Narendra Modi's Cutout At Selfie Point...