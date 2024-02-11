MP: Man Recreates Scene From Bollywood Movie 3 Idiots As He Enters Satna Hospital Carrying Unconscious Grandfather On Bike (Watch)

X

A dramatic scene reminding people of the popular Bollywood movie ‘3 Idiots’ unfolded at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna when a man rode his motorbike straight into the emergency ward with his grandfather riding pillion. As per reports, on Saturday night Neeraj Gupta’s grandfather fell ill and he quickly made the urgent trip to the hospital.

The purported video of the incident has surfaced on X (Formerly known as Twitter). In the footage, the motorcyclist can be seen halting abruptly in the middle of the emergency ward, closely followed by a security guard who recorded the entire episode. With the elderly man appearing unconscious, hospital staff rushed to assist him off the bike.

Watch the video here:

After briefly pausing, the motorcyclist then exits the scene, catching the attention of other patients. However, he quickly returns to the hospital to check on his grandfather.

Reports say that when the doctor found out what happened, he scolded the man for what he did in the emergency room.