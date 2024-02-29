 MP: 14 People Killed, 20 Injured As Pick-Up Vehicle Overturns In Dindori
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMP: 14 People Killed, 20 Injured As Pick-Up Vehicle Overturns In Dindori

MP: 14 People Killed, 20 Injured As Pick-Up Vehicle Overturns In Dindori

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
PTI

Fourteen people were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Badjhar Ghat at around 1.30 am when the vehicle's driver lost control over the wheels.

As a result, the vehicle overturned, killing 14 people and injuring 20 others, the official said.

The victims had gone to Amhai Devri village to take part in a programme in the district's Shahpura block and were returning when the accident took place.

Soon after getting information about the incident, Dindori collector and superintendent of police rushed to help the victims.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Horror: Parents Of BBA Student Kidnapped For Ransom Break Down After Police Recover His Body In...

UP Horror: Parents Of BBA Student Kidnapped For Ransom Break Down After Police Recover His Body In...

Viral VIDEO: 'India Not Good For Bed' African Patient Harasses Indian Nurse, She Shuts Him Down...

Viral VIDEO: 'India Not Good For Bed' African Patient Harasses Indian Nurse, She Shuts Him Down...

MP: 14 People Killed, 20 Injured As Pick-Up Vehicle Overturns In Dindori

MP: 14 People Killed, 20 Injured As Pick-Up Vehicle Overturns In Dindori

Delhi Shocker: Young Female BJP Worker Found Dead in Stationery Shop; Accused Business Partner Jumps...

Delhi Shocker: Young Female BJP Worker Found Dead in Stationery Shop; Accused Business Partner Jumps...

Sandeshkhali Violence: Main Accused Shahjahan Sheikh Arrested After 55 Days Of Manhunt

Sandeshkhali Violence: Main Accused Shahjahan Sheikh Arrested After 55 Days Of Manhunt