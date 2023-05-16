 Mountaineer Anurag Maloo airlifted by Adani Foundation for treatment from Nepal to India
HomeIndiaMountaineer Anurag Maloo airlifted by Adani Foundation for treatment from Nepal to India

Mountaineer Anurag Maloo airlifted by Adani Foundation for treatment from Nepal to India

Anurag recently went on an expedition to Mount Annapurna in Nepal. He went missing on April 17 after falling from an altitude of 5,800 meters while descending from Camp III on Mount Annapurna.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
article-image
Mountaineer Anurag Maloo airlifted by Adani Foundation for treatment from Nepal to India | ANI video screengrab

Mountaineer Anurag Maloo was airlifted to India from Kathmandu in an air ambulance arranged by Adani Foundation. Maloo, a resident of Rajasthan, was rescued after he fell into a deep crevasse on Mount Annapurna in Nepal last month.

He is currently undergoing medical treatment at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Visuals from the air ambulance has surfaced on social media.

A relative of the mountaineer thanked Adani Foundation for their support in repatriating Anurag Maloo safely.

Watch video here:

The April 17 mishap

Anurag, who is a resident of Kishangarh recently went on an expedition to Mount Annapurna in Nepal. It is one of the highest peaks in the world. Unfortunately, the climate athlete met with an accident and had gone missing on April 17 after falling from an altitude of 5,800 meters while descending from Camp III on Mount Annapurna.

He was found alive but in critical condition after a search of three days. His family needed support for his treatment as his recovery cost exceeded their means and so they had requested the Adani Foundation's assistance to arrange and bear the cost of the airlift and ground transfer from Nepal to India.

Chairman of the group, Gautam Adani, promptly acted and the Foundation arranged an air ambulance and transfer of Maloo from Nepal to India.

(with ANI inputs)

