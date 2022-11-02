Morbi bridge collapse: Lawyers' bodies refuse to represent accused

Morbi Bar Association & Rajkot Bar Association will not represent the nine accused arrested over the bridge collapse in Morbi. | Twitter/ANI

Morbi: Morbi Bar Association & Rajkot Bar Association will not represent the nine accused arrested over the bridge collapse in Morbi that killed 135 people. The bridge was opened to the public ahead of schedule by five months, the documents show.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the case including two managers of the Oreva group, two sub-contractors who had repaired the bridge, the security guards and the ticket booking clerks. The managers and the sub-contractors have been sent to police custody, while the rest are in judicial custody.

AC Prajapati, Senior Advocate and Morbi Bar Association informed news agency ANI that, "Morbi Bar Association & Rajkot Bar Association have decided to not take their case and represent them. Both the Bar Associations have passed this Resolution."

The magistrate's court remanded four of the arrested accused, the two managers of OREVA Group and two sub-contractors who had repaired the bridge in police custody till Saturday.

Gujarat-based Oreva is facing allegations of violating multiple safety rules, leading to the huge tragedy. But none of its top bosses have been arrested.