 Gujarat News: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed After Speeding BMW Drags Bike For 200 Feet In Rajkot - VIDEO
The police have arrested the BMW driver, son of a local businessman, in connection with the accident that occurred on the Kalavad Road at around 2 am, an official from the Rajkot (taluka) police station said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
College Student Killed As Speeding Bmw Hits Two-wheeler In Gujarat |

Rajkot: A 20-year-old engineering student was killed after a speeding BMW hit his two-wheeler and dragged it for nearly 200 feet in Gujarat's Rajkot city in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The police have arrested the BMW driver, son of a local businessman, in connection with the accident that occurred on the Kalavad Road at around 2 am, an official from the Rajkot (taluka) police station said.

He said the victim, Abhishek Nathani, a student at an engineering college, was killed on the spot, and the impact left the front portion of the vehicle completely mangled.

"The SUV hit the two-wheeler, which was trying to cross the road and dragged it nearly 200 feet. The impact of the crash was such that the front of the vehicle was mangled, and the victim died on the spot," sub-inspector PJ Parmar said.

article-image

The driver, Atman Patel (26), escaped unhurt and was later arrested, he said.

The accident was captured on CCTV, and a probe is underway, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

