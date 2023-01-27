Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat police issues 1,262-page chargesheet, Jaysukh Patel of Oreva group included as accused | Video Screengrab

Ahmedabad: A 1,262-page chargesheet was filed on Friday in the 2022 Morbi suspension bridge collapse case by police. The incident claimed 134 lives on October 30. The name of Jaysukh Patel of Oreva group as an accused has been included in the chargesheet.

Rajkot range Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav told media that the charge sheet is filed against 10 accused, of which nine are arrested while the director is absconding.

Officer said managers Deepak Parekh, Dinesh Dave, three security guards, two ticket clerks and as many private contract workers have been arrested and are in judicial custody.

Police issued arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel

Gujarat Police on Sunday issued an arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel, who is the owner of the Oreva company that was given the contract for the renovation, operating and management of the Morbi bridge on the Machchhu river that collapsed on October 30.

More than 140 people were killed in the horrific accident after the suspension bridge collapsed. The Oreva Group was managing the British-era bridge.

A government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) had cited, among other things, several lapses on part of the Oreva Group in repairs, maintenance and operation of the carriageway.