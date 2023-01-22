Morbi Bridge Collapse: Arrest warrant issued against Jaysukh Patel, owner of company that operated British-era bridge carriageway

Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva sold 3,165 tickets to visitors on the day of mishap | PTI

Gujarat Police on Sunday issued an arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel, who is the owner of the Oreva company that was given the contract for the renovation, operating and management of the Morbi bridge on the Machchhu river that collapsed on October 30.

More than 140 people were killed in the horrific accident after the suspension bridge collapsed. The Oreva Group was managing the British-era bridge.

A government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) had cited, among other things, several lapses on part of the Oreva Group in repairs, maintenance and operation of the carriageway.

Read Also Morbi tragedy: BJP councillors urge CM not to dissolve civic body

Patel Moves Court for Pre-arrest Bail

Patel had earlier moved the anticipatory bail plea in the sessions court in Morbi fearing arrest in the bridge collapse case.

Nine persons, including four employees of Ajanta Manufacturing (Oreva Group), have been arrested so far in the case. They included two managers and an equal number of ticket booking clerks of the Oreva Group that was managing the British-era bridge.

Patel’s name was not included in the first information report (FIR) filed by the police soon after the tragedy.

Police sources said they will file a charge-sheet in the case before January 30.

Read Also Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat govt to additionally pay Rs 10 lakh each as relief to kin of dead

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)