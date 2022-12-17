e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMorbi tragedy: BJP councillors urge CM not to dissolve civic body

Morbi tragedy: BJP councillors urge CM not to dissolve civic body

Even as ruling BJP captured the Morbi seat in the recent poll, the October 30 pedestrian bridge collapse continues to haunt it with party councillors from the town pleading with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel not to supersede the Morbi Municipality over the tragedy that had left 141 people dead.

Darshan DesaiUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 04:02 AM IST
article-image
Ajit Solanki
Follow us on

Ahmedabad: Even as ruling BJP captured the Morbi seat in the recent poll, the October 30 pedestrian bridge collapse continues to haunt it with party councillors from the town pleading with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel not to supersede the Morbi Municipality over the tragedy that had left 141 people dead.

The request has come in the context of the State Government’s undertaking to the Gujarat High Court on December 13 that it would supersede the municipality, which had awarded the maintenance contract of the colonial-era suspension bridge to a private firm without the approval of the General Board of the civic body. A General Board of a municipality is similar to the State Assembly and any project over a certain amount need its approval.

The BJP won all the 52 seats in the Morbi Municipality during the local body election in February 2021, and 49 of them have in a letter urged the CM not to dissolve the municipality. Devabhai Ava­d­i­ya, one of the councillors and a signatory, said, “The agreement between the Oreva group and the municipality was inked without the knowledge of the elected civic body. The chief officer (Sandeepsinh Jhala) unilaterally took the decision and none of us was aware.”

Read Also
Morbi bridge crash: No action against 'real culprits' as they are linked to BJP, alleges Rahul...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Morbi tragedy: BJP councillors urge CM not to dissolve civic body

Morbi tragedy: BJP councillors urge CM not to dissolve civic body

Punjab RPG attack case cracked; 2 juveniles among 6 arrested

Punjab RPG attack case cracked; 2 juveniles among 6 arrested

China is preparing for a war: Rahul Gandhi

China is preparing for a war: Rahul Gandhi

JK: Farooq Abdullah condemns Rajouri killing, calls for probe

JK: Farooq Abdullah condemns Rajouri killing, calls for probe

Five things you need to know while job hunting as an Indian student in UK

Five things you need to know while job hunting as an Indian student in UK