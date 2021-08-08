Monsoon Update: Heavy rainfall to lash parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand during next 5 days

According to Indian Meterologial Department Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal during the next 4-5 days. In its latest all India weather update, the IMD said that the eastern end of the monsoon has now moved close to the foothills of the Himalayas.

It also added that the entire monsoon trough is likely to shift close to the foothills of the Himalayas during the next 24-48 hours. Heavy rainfall is very likely expected over regions of West Bengal and North-eastern states during the next five days. While under the infulence of the southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal in the lowere levels over these areas, the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase from August 11.

Meanwhile, national capital - Delhi on Sunday received received rainfall, which brought relief from the heat but increased humidity.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will experience light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers today and tomorrow, along with a generally cloudy sky.

Earlier on August 1, Delhi had reported heavy rainfall which led to water-logging in several areas.

The IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh due to which widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next two days with a significant reduction in itntensity and distribution thereafter