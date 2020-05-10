Monsoon Session of Parliament to be held as per schedule: Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held as per the schedule, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

"The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held as per the schedule. Till now, there are no plans to postpone the session. The decision will be taken as per the situation at that time," Birla to ANI.

On March 23, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die in the wake of coronavirus outbreak nearly two weeks ahead of the scheduled date for the conclusion of the Budget Session.

A day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus, which has so far afflicted 62,939.

Earlier this week, AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said as per the modeling data and the way India's COVID-19 cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July.

"According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. But there are many variables. With time only, we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown," said Dr Guleria.