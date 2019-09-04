Money laundering case: ED seeks 14-day custody of Karnataka Congress leader Shivakumar, his counsel opposes in Delhi court

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, in a Delhi court.

Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.He was brought to the court after he underwent medical check up at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here.

Shivakumar's lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Dayan Krishnan opposed the ED's plea for custodial interrogation saying that he had joined the probe and never absconded.

His counsel claimed that Shivakumar has not been given food today and seemed that it is "slow torture" by ED. Singhvi said the police remand is a rare exception and cannot be granted in a mechanical manner and the ED's plea for Shivakumar's custodial interrogation is perverse.

He was opposing the submissions of the ED which told the court that the Income Tax investigation and statement of various witnesses have revealed "incriminating evidence" against Shivakumar.

The probe agency claimed that he was "evasive and non-cooperative" during the probe and there was phenomenal growth in his income while he was in an important position. Ed said his custody is required as he has to be confronted with voluminous documents and to unearth illegal properties.

Custodial interrogation of Shivakumar is necessary as some facts are in his personal knowledge, it said, adding that he tried to misguide the investigation.

It said Shivakumar's interrogation was needed to ascertain the source of money and unearth the modus operandi and that he did not explain cash seized in search. Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj and advocate N K Matta are representing the ED.