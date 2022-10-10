Mominpur violence: BJP demands deployment of central forces, LoP Suvendu Adhikari writes to Governor, Home Minister

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari | File

Kolkata: Following the clash between two groups in the Mominpur area in the South Western part of the city, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor La Ganeshan demanding immediate deployment of CAPF forces in the area.

“I have written to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon'ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand,” tweeted Adhikari.

A BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari also visited the Governor's House to submit a deputation regarding the violence.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said that not just CAPF but the alleged culprits should also be arrested.

“The state administration should take necessary steps for deploying CAPF or the Governor should ask the administration to deploy central forces. There were several incidents of bombings and several police were also affected. If the state government doesn’t arrest the miscreants then an NIA probe should be ordered,” mentioned Adhikari.

Meanwhile, Central Kolkata came to a standstill as BJP workers protested against the detention of BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar while he was going to visit the violent spot earlier this day.

“The spot from where I was arrested while visiting Mominpur is far off from the spot. CRPC Section 144 was also not implemented there despite the fact that I was arrested. The incident that happened shows the sorry state of affairs in this state,” said the state BJP president.

Majumdar was later released from Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar.

It may be noted that a large number of police have been deployed in the area so that no untoward incident takes place again.

Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Majumdar also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the alleged violent incident in the city.

“Unless the Centre issues stern warnings and issues the appropriate advisory, we believe the situation will deteriorate further. The damage to the social fabric of the state, not to mention challenges to national security, is incalculable,” read the letter.

However, the Kolkata Police had imposed CrPc 144 in the violent area for three days or until further order starting from Monday.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP is allegedly trying to ‘add fuel to fire’.