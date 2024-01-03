 Molestation Accused Jumps Out Of Police Van In Delhi, Dies
Molestation Accused Jumps Out Of Police Van In Delhi, Dies

The accused fell on the road and was immediately taken to JPC Hospital.

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | FPJ

A 47-year-old man accused of molesting a woman in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday morning jumped off a police van and later died, officials said on Wednesday.


The incident happened on Tuesday night when a 21-year-old woman called the New Usmanpur police station to report that a man, identified as Pramod, had under the influence of alcohol molested and abused her.
Police responded to the call and arrested Pramod. When police were about to reach the police station, Pramod who was inebriated and vomiting, jumped off the vehicle after opening the glass window.

Accused rushed to hospital
The accused fell on the road and was immediately taken to JPC Hospital.
"Injured Pramod was brought to GTB Hospital by Ambulance but because of the unavailability of a CT-Scan, he could not be admitted there and was referred to LNJP Hospital. However, because of the unavailability of beds in the ICU Ventilator, he could not be admitted to LNJP Hospital also," police said.

"The injured was then taken to RML Hospital but the Hospital Authorities denied admission. The injured was again brought back to JPC Hospital, where the injured was declared dead at 05:45 AM today," said the police.
Investigations revealed that Pramod had a history of criminal offences, including an attempt to murder charge.


In this regard, a case under sections 354, 354A, 506, 509, 323 IPC was registered in New Usmanpur police station.
"A medical board is being constituted to conduct a post-mortem. Further investigation proceedings are in progress," said the police.
Further details are awaited. 

