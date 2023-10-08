Ghaziabad: Man Who Molested & Killed 7-Yr-Old Niece Shot In Leg While Fleeing With Police Pistol; Visuals Surface

According to police, an information was received on Saturday regarding the incident following which an FIR was registered under appropriate sections and the accused was arrested |

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly molesting and then strangling his seven-year-old niece to death, an official said on Sunday, adding that the accused even tried to flee after snatching the pistol of police personnel.

The accused was identified as Imran. According to police, an information was received on Saturday regarding the incident following which an FIR was registered under appropriate sections and the accused was arrested.

"In this process, the accused was taken to MMG Hospital for a medical examination. After undergoing the medical examination, while bringing the accused back, he attempted to snatch a pistol from a police officer present with him and fired shots during this attempt," said a senior police official.

"In response to this threat, the police resorted to retaliatory firing, and the accused was hit in the leg, causing him to be injured. The injured accused has been sent to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary legal action is underway," the official added.

कल दिनांक 07.10.23 को थाना क्षेत्र कोतवाली में एक घटना हुई थी, जिसमें एक 27 वर्षीय युवक ने अपनी ही 07 वर्षीय भांजी के साथ अश्लील हरकत करने के बाद उसका गला घोट कर हत्या कर दी थी। पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल सुसंगत धाराओं में FIR पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। (1/3) @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/CWZhv1taEH — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) October 7, 2023

